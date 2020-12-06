54 Covid-19 patients in city are transgender, three dead: BBMP data

Fifty-four transgenders have contracted Covid-19 in Bengaluru so far. Three have died, 51 recovered and two were discharged on Friday, according to the BBMP war room.

The first transgender Covid-19 patient was diagnosed in June. She was a 22-year-old transgender woman who had tested positive after returning to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh.

At the fourth International Conference on Transgender Rights and the Law here on Saturday, Anindya Hazra of Pratyay Gender Trust moderated a session on ‘Trans in the state of Covid-19?’.

According to her, government officials and the public often forget that transgenders aren’t just sex workers and beggars but they are also migrant workers, domestic workers, construction workers, sanitation workers and daily wage workers.

Uma, the founder of Jeeva, an organisation that addresses issues around mental health, livelihood and community for working-class sexual minorities in Karnataka, said that the pandemic had amplified existing inequalities and barriers that transgender persons face in access to justice, healthcare, housing, food security and fundamental rights.

The problem was more so aggravating for transgender men born female.

Monthly honorarium of Rs 15k

“We have to either resort to sex work or begging. With the Covid pandemic, we could do neither. We demand the government to provide a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 to sexual minorities at least till the crisis passes,” Uma said.

Uma noted that on a petition filed by transgender activist Akkai Padmashali and the Centre for Law and Policy Research, the court ruled that even without identification documents like Aadhaar and voter ID, ration and relief materials could be provided to transgenders.

“But which agency is following up on the enforcement of the court’s orders,” Uma asked.

'HIV-positive transgenders stranded'

Uma pointed out that HIV-positive transgenders and those with health problems like blood pressure and diabetes were stranded when the pandemic started and had no access to medicine or food.

“The BBMP has allocated Rs 2 crore for the transgender community but not a single penny was spent on even providing ration to our community. Many in the community are either single or senior citizens with no one to support them,” Uma said.

Uma also called for sensitising officials so that they do not go enquiring about ‘mangalamukhi’ residents in neighbourhoods. This would protect the community from being stigmatised, Uma added.