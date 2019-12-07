8 years after death, a theatrical debut for M F Husain

Virtually driven out by a frenzied right wing which found his paintings unpalatable, controversial artist of repute,

M F Husain, had died as a Qatari citizen in 2011. Eight years on, a Bengaluru-based theatre group is all set for a theatrical tribute to the celebrated painter this Saturday.

Dwelling deep into Husain’s artistic persona, the Organizational Theatre’s play of the same name will come alive at the ADA Rangamandira here on December 7.

Lined up is a 40-actor devised theatre production, exploring the painter’s psyche, his inner landscape and his constant search for something new.

Production director Ranji David elaborates: “Filled with symbolisms, the play will take the audience through a journey of self-discovery, passion, romance and the painting styles of Husain, who refused to follow the norms set by the traditional rules of social structure.”

What stirred David’s interest in Husain was the renowned painter’s association with Indian modernism in the 1940s, and his early links with the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group that used modern techniques. Husain had been inspired by the ‘new’ India after the partition of 1947.

Narrative paintings

“Husain’s narrative paintings, executed in a modified Cubist style, can be caustic and funny as well as serious and sombre,” says David. His themes — sometimes treated in series — include topics as diverse as Gandhi, Mother Teresa, the Ramayana,

the Mahabharata, the British Raj, and motifs of Indian urban and rural life.

Directed by David, the production has music composed by Megha and Maha, Ravichandra on lights, Kathak dance designed and executed by the Samam Centre for Movement and Dance.

The last mega production by the Organizational Theatre was based on Amrita Sher-Gil, an eminent Hungarian-Indian painter, who was dubbed as one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century. She was also a pioneer in modern Indian art.