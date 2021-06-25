A contest for nature, wildlife shutterbugs and filmmakers

Nature and wildlife photographers and filmmakers can have another go at a competition designed for them. The Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest 2021 is here with its annual edition, beckoning entries in nature, wildlife and conservation images and films.

The contest closes for submissions on June 30. Submissions can be made only via the contest website: festival.natureinfocus.in. Queries could be addressed to contests@natureinfocus.in, says the organisers.

Winners will be chosen in the categories of Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour, Wildscape and Animals in Habitat, Conservation Issues and Creative Nature Photography. There will also be a ‘Young Photographer Award’ for contestants below 17 years of age.

The contest has a five-member jury comprising of wildlife photographers Andy Rouse, Dhritiman Mukherjee and Rathika Ramasamy, environmental journalist Bahar Dutt and astro-landscape photographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan.

The jury curator is Nature inFocus co-founder, Kalyan Varma, a wildlife photographer and filmmaker.

The Nature inFocus Film Contest is a three-category contest with a bracket solely dedicated to short wildlife clips that have been captured using any kind of camera, including a smartphone.

Lined up for the contest are entries from both professional and emerging filmmakers. In the Professional category, films can be submitted from anywhere in the world. The Emerging Talent category is only open to Indian participants.

The Wild Moment category is for edited or unedited video clip shots on any device that captures an incredible moment of animal behaviour.

Winners will be chosen by a five-member jury comprising of Rita Banerji of Dusty Foot Productions, Gautam Pandey of Riverbank Studios, Akanksha Sood Singh, a natural history filmmaker, Raghu Chundawat, a conservation biologist, and Joanna Van Gruisen, a wildlife filmmaker. The jury curator is Sara, a wildlife filmmaker.