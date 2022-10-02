Activists observe 'satyagraha' to highlight animal abuse

Activists affiliated to the Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation on Sunday fasted and organised a ‘satyagraha’ walk from their homes before gathering at the city centre, to highlight animal abuse and promote veganism.

The activists converged on Brigade Road in the evening to sing songs, recite poems and speak on animal rights. The initiative was part of an event organised by Vegan India Movement in 10 cities in different parts of the country, with ‘Freedom for Animals’ as the motto.

The campaigners spoke about the need to avoid the consumption of animal products and made a video presentation that highlighted the exploitation of animals in various industries.

Dilip, one of the organisers, said the event — organised on Gandhi Jayanti — was called Satyagraha 2.0 to underline the need to liberate animals from “unimaginable horrors” at the hands of humans.

Amjor, a member of the Vegan India Movement, said the event was part of a series of monthly programmes in which different animal rights groups engaged in interactive awareness programmes and highlighted the abuse of animals in different industries. “The campaign also helps people in transitioning and in finding alternatives (to their dietary habits) and make the switch to veganism,” he said.