Aero India: No flying drones, other aerial platforms from Feb 1-8

HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 00:47 ist
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has imposed a ban on the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms in the city from February 1 to 8 in view of Aero India 2021. 

The ban would apply to unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, paragliders, microlights, small aircraft, drones, quadcopters and balloons as they can be used to "threaten, damage, harm people and damage properties". 

The biennial airshow is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in North Bengaluru. A large number of delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend the event. 

Police are taking security measures to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

The previous event was mired in controversies as there was speculation that Bengaluru would be replaced as the permanent venue of Aero India.A fire in the parking lot of the airbase also gutted hundreds of cars. 

