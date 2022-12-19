As Messi lifts World Cup, Bengaluru football fans erupt in joy

As Argentina toppled France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, bewitched Bengalureans watched the match screened live in many places late Sunday evening.

The screening near RCB Cafe on Church Street stood out. As one part of the crowd euphorically cheered for France, another part loudly rooted for Argentina.

Amid the shouting match between soccer fans, cricket made a surprise entry as a third group began chanting, “RCB! RCB! RCB!”

The atmosphere in Gowthamapura was equally electrifying.

Also Read | Messi leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory at long last

Unlike Church Street, all the spectators cheered for Argentina, especially Messi.

“We are Brazil fans, we root for them, but football is our tradition, and the world knows that God plays for Argentina (referring to Messi),” said Satya Kumar, a football connoisseur.

Sakhi Khan, a spectator on Church Street, said: “The long debate of who is the best, Messi or CR, will end today. Messi will prove it to the world!”

Akshay Badiger, another fan, said: “It’s Messi’s last World Cup. The long wait for Argentina must end today. My eyes welled up after the first goal.”