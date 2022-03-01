'Ask a scientist’ satisfies curiosities

After two years of online events, the Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Monday conducted an ‘Ask a scientist’ interactive session for students as part of the National Science Day celebrations.

Forty students from four schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya (IISc and Hebbal), Government High School and Stella Maris School in Malleswaram — participated in the session.

The students were asked to write down their questions which were then posed to a panel of four scientists. The panel consisted of Sadiq Rangwala, Shiv Sethi, Pramod Pullarkat and Sumati Surya, all professors at the RRI.

The students’ questions ranged from “How do you become a scientist?” to “Why do charges get separated in the clouds?” and many more.

The students were very happy with the way their curiosity was satisfied.

Yeshas, from Kendriya Vidyalaya, said that as someone interested in science, he found the sessions enriching. He aims to become an aeronautical engineer and said that such interactions would be useful for his career plans.

