Bannerghatta Biological Park to organise two-day guided tour of Butterfly Park from July 17-18

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has organised a free guided tour of the Butterfly Park at its premises to create awareness on butterflies and insects.

The guided tour, to be organised on July 17 and 18 between 11 am and 11.30 am, will give a close-up experience to understand the lifecycle and the colourful world of a butterfly.

Visitors can also interact with entomologists and other experts to learn about unique butterfly species and their role in the ecosystem.

All visitors will be charged a normal Butterfly Park entry fee and later they will be taken on the guided tour.

Visitors can also register prior to the walk through the Google form available on the park’s website www.bannerghattabiologicalpark.org by clicking on the ‘guided tour’ option or send an e-mail with the subject ‘Guided Tour-Butterfly Park’ to educationbbp@gmail.com, a release from the park said.

World Snake Day

The BBMP on Friday observed World Snake Day and created awareness about the reptiles among the visitors. The BBP has a reptile park within the zoo area with six different species of snakes.

The venomous species include King Cobra, Spectacled Cobra and Russell’s Viper and, among the non-venomous, rat snake, Indian rock python and Red Sand Boa are exhibited to the public.

Continuing with its awareness programme, a free guided tour of the reptile park has also been organised this Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon and 3 pm.

A maximum of 20 visitors in a team can interact with the snake keeper and biologist to gain insight into the life cycle of these snakes.