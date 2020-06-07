Bannerghatta park to reopen on June 8

The Bannerghatta Biological Park, which was closed for over two months due to the lockdown, will welcome visitors on Monday. The decision follows the government’s relaxation of the lockdown.

The carrying capacity of the zoo, butterfly park and safari has been scaled down owing to the social-distancing rules. So, each family of seven will be regarded as a group.

BBP’s executive director Vanashree Vipin Singh said only non-AC buses will be operated with half capacity. “Every visitor will get a window seat to ensure ventilation. Non-AC jeep safaris with a protective screen between the driver and passengers have also been made available. Tickets need to be booked only online on the BBP’s website." To prevent a sudden rush, the BBP will issue a limited number of timed tickets, while tickets will not be issued at the park. Each group must maintain a six-feet distance.

“Wearing of masks is compulsory and all visitors will be subjected to thermal screening. The group will be denied entry even if one of its members is found with Covid-19 symptoms. Their ticket money will not be refunded, too,” a senior BBP official said.

Though park authorities have fixed sanitiser points at the entrance and exit, besides designating areas for food consumption, officials have advised visitors to carry their own masks, sanitisers, gloves, water bottles, and food since visitors have to walk about 2.7 kilometres inside the zoo.