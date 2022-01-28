BBMP says Covid test mandatory in containment zones, residents irked by decision

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been testing all individuals in containment zones even if they are not the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients.

The order has irked some residents, particularly apartment dwellers, who say the decision is against the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The BBMP doctors have instructed us to undergo the Covid test just because a family living on the third floor of our building has contracted coronavirus.

"We live on the fifth floor and in the last two months, we have not had any contact with the infected family. Despite this, we have been told to undergo the test,” said M S Shankar, a resident of Bhattarahalli in Mahadevapura.

Instead of wasting Covid testing kits, the BBMP should put the public's money to better use, he said. “None of my family members have any symptoms. I had undergone the Covid test just a week ago. I did not come across a rule that mandated the test."

The BBMP, for its part, said the ICMR has revised the guidelines, which has made contact tracing mandatory.

“If there is a large containment zone or the area reports an escalation in Covid cases, we will test all individuals living in the area. This is for public safety,” a senior BBMP official said.

