BBMP says Covid test mandatory in containment zones

BBMP says Covid test mandatory in containment zones, residents irked by decision

he BBMP, for its part, said the ICMR has revised the guidelines, which has made contact tracing mandatory

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 04:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been testing all individuals in containment zones even if they are not the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients.

The order has irked some residents, particularly apartment dwellers, who say the decision is against the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

“The BBMP doctors have instructed us to undergo the Covid test just because a family living on the third floor of our building has contracted coronavirus.

Also Read | Dip in new Covid cases at 38,083 in Karnataka

"We live on the fifth floor and in the last two months, we have not had any contact with the infected family. Despite this, we have been told to undergo the test,” said M S Shankar, a resident of Bhattarahalli in Mahadevapura. 

Instead of wasting Covid testing kits, the BBMP should put the public's money to better use, he said. “None of my family members have any symptoms. I had undergone the Covid test just a week ago. I did not come across a rule that mandated the test."  

The BBMP, for its part, said the ICMR has revised the guidelines, which has made contact tracing mandatory.

“If there is a large containment zone or the area reports an escalation in Covid cases, we will test all individuals living in the area. This is for public safety,” a senior BBMP official said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BBMP
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 