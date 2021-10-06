BBMP to adopt facial recognition software for pet registration

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to adopt facial recognition software for the registration of pet animals, especially dogs.

The software, which is being developed by MARS Petcare, would require pet owners to upload pictures of pets to the software while registering them with the BBMP.

As a pilot project, the company uploaded the pictures of 400 dogs on the software and found the success rate (exact recognition) to be 92%.

As noses are unique to each dog, the company had first planned to upload the pictures of noses.

But since the process required the owners to press and hold the muscle in dogs’ noses, it was decided to go with facial recognition, which is more convenient for the animals, according to a senior BBMP official.

“The BBMP plans to make the best use of the software. The owners will be held accountable if their dog is found abandoned,” said Manjunath Shinde, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry.

Many pet parents, at an interaction with the civic body officials on Tuesday, expressed privacy concerns about the software.

The developers, however, assured them that they will take steps to ensure privacy of both owners and pets.

The software is scheduled to be launched soon in the city.

