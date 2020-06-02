Bengaluru: Cop posted in Padarayanapura tests COVID-19 positive

A head constable from the JJ Nagar police station, which has jurisdiction over COVID-19 hotspot Padarayanapura, has tested positive for the disease.

The 43-year-old constable was subjected to a random COVID-19 test two days ago and the result came back positive on Monday morning.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He had been posted in Padarayanapura ever since it was sealed down after many residents tested positive for COVID-19 last month He was also actively doing other works assigned to him at the police station, said a senior officer from JJ Nagar police.

The constable has now been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Many police officers had come in contact with him. Most of them also took COVID-19 tests and their results came back negative. However, if anyone of them develops the symptoms of COVID-19 later, they will be tested again. Until then, they will continue to report for policing work, the officer explained.

The police top brass has asked all the officers to maintain physical distance and wear masks. For its part, the BBMP is fumigating the JJ Nagar police station. Authorities are also trying to trace and quarantine the constable's primary contacts, the officer said.