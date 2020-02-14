Bengaluru: Karnataka Bandh call gets tepid response in city

The statewide bandh called by some pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday had little impact on the normal life in Bengaluru, with no untoward incidents reported in the city.

The city police were on duty from 4 am, and also had already detained rowdies and people who were involved in riots in previous protests, resulting in a peaceful bandh.

However, tension gripped a few places, including Mysore Bank Circle on KG Road and near Majestic, over an altercation between pro-Kannada activists and policemen.

A few protesters tried to stop BMTC buses and other vehicles, including autorickshaws. However, the police on duty stopped the protesters from causing inconvenience to the public and detained them.

A heavy police force was deployed at Town Hall, Majestic, KSR Railway Station, Freedom Park, Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar and other places to prevent any untoward incidents.

A few Kannada organisations had called for the bandh demanding implementation of the three-decades-old report of Sarojini Mahishi on providing more jobs for Kannadiga’s in the government and the private sectors.

Meanwhile, several protesters blocked the road at Neraluru near Hosur border to stop the buses from Tamil Nadu and also burnt tyres on NICE Road and Attibele Road.

Pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty was kept under house arrest. He was not allowed to go out for even a morning walk. Shetty later spoke to the police commissioner saying he was not participating in the bandh.

However, busy areas like Majestic, KR Market, RMC Yard market witnessed were very less crowd.

Rush to KIA

Following the bandh call, hundreds of KIA-bound passengers started their journey in the early hours even though their flights were scheduled at noon. Airport premises were jam-packed due to the heavy crowd.