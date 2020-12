Bengaluru: SWR to run 15 suburban trains from Jan 4

The South Western Railway will run 15 pairs of suburban trains, including two each to Mysuru, Bangarpet and Jolarpettai, which will run six days a week except Sundays, starting January 4.

Two MEMU trains to Mysuru will run from the KSR Bengaluru station. The morning train (06257) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 am and arrive at Mysuru at 12.45 pm. In the return direction, the train (06258) will leave Mysuru at 1.45 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 5 pm.

The second train will leave KSR Bengaluru (06255) at 7 pm and arrive at Mysuru at 10.10 pm. In the return direction, the train (06256) will leave Mysuru at 6.10 am and arrive at Bengaluru at 9.15 am.

To Jolarpettai, the morning train (06253) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.45 am and reach Jolarpettai at 12.15 pm. The return train (06254) will leave at 2.45 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 6.45 pm.

The evening train (06251) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 5.30 pm and arrive at Jolarpettai at 8.35 pm. The return train (06252) will leave at 4.25 am and arrive at Bengaluru at 7.55 am.

Two trains to Hosur

Two train services will connect Hosur with Baiyappanahalli and KSR Bengaluru. The train (06261) from KSR Bengaluru will leave at 9.25 am and arrive at Hosur at 11 am. The return train (06262) will leave at 4 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru 5.30 pm.

The train from Hosur (06259) will leave at 12 pm and arrive at Baiyappanahallli at 1.15 pm. The train train (06260) will leave Baiyappanahalli at 1.30 pm and arrive at Hosur at 2.45 pm.

A pair of train each will run on KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam (06263/06264), Yeshwantpur-Banswadi-KSR Bengaluru (06268/06267), Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru (06273/06274), Yeshwantpur-Arsikere (06275/06276), Yeshwantpur-Dharmapuri (06277/06278), Yeshwantpur-Hassan (06281/06282), Yeshwantpur-Hindupur (06265/06266) will commence service on the same day.