Bengaluru unfazed: Bandh has no effect on normal life

The nationwide bandh called on Wednesday by various trade unions and left parties against the anti-labour policies of the Center has no effect in Bengaluru, as the city has remained unruffled and it is functioning normally.

All the business establishments, as well as the public and private transports in the city, are also running normally. The banking services, industries, factories were affected as most of the workers joined the protest.

Thousands of workers gathered at Freedom Park from various places of the city and the state. A couple of worker’s unions had staged a protest in their head offices, like in Peenya, Lalbagh, Hosur Road and other places. Several bank employees' associations, garments workers' federation, pro-farmer organisations, and women organisation took part in the protest.

The workers shouted slogans against the central government’s anti-labour policies and demanded their withdrawal and labour-friendly policies. Few leaders tried to speak about the Citizen Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen but workers demanded them to limit their speeches only to anti-labour policies.

A large number of police staff deployed at the Town Hall did not allow anyone to stand and protest, and all were escorted to Freedom Park.