Bhajans, pujas mark Maha Shivaratri in Bengaluru

Thousands converged at Shiva temples in the city to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Friday.

Devotees formed long queues at temples to hold special puja to mark the festival that’s observed by remembering Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting and meditation. Temples planned bhajans and pujas late in the evening, anticipating large gatherings for the overnight prayers.

The queue at Maleyamahadeshwara Temple near Nagarabhavi stretched along the Outer Ring Road. Barricades had to be erected and ropes tied to manage the lengthening queue.

Similar crowds were seen at Basavanagudi’s Gavi Gangadhareshwara Swami Temple. Some of the devotees chose to fast while a few others consumed only fruits.

Chants of Shiva and bhajans reverberated from the speakers around the Muneeshwara Swamy Temple at Marenahalli and a temple at Bannerghatta Road even as people made preparations to stay awake throughout the night.

Prices of fruits and flowers began surging a day before the festival. “I usually buy one measure of Shevanti (chrysanthemum) for about Rs 20. The rates had doubled on Thursday,” said Usha, a flower vendor, adding Bilva leaf, considered sacred to Shiva, was in heavy demand.

The Art of Living Centre had the Maha Rudrabhisheka late in the evening and Maha Rudra Homa the following day while Isha Foundation planned a night-long Satsang and

musical night.