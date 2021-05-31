BNU first state varsity to make postgraduate courses free for Covid-19 orphans

The Bengaluru North University (BNU) has made its postgraduate courses free for children who have lost their parents or breadwinner to Covid-19. The varsity will give priority to those living within its jurisdiction but will extend the fee waiver to students of other universities like Bengaluru City University (BCU) or Bangalore University (BU), if seats go unfilled.

BNU currently offers over 22 postgraduate courses. The oncoming 2021-22 will be the third cycle of admission after it was carved out of BU.

BNU vice-chancellor Prof T D Kemparaju told DH that the varsity’s decision to offer the courses free was prompted by the loss of life during the pandemic. “The university will provide the course free for two years to those students who have lost their parents to Covid-19,” he said.

The varsity will spread the information through its affiliate colleges by sending the circular, besides posting it on its website and that of the colleges.

BNU is the first among the state universities to offer free courses to students whose lives are wrecked by Covid-19.

Free education till class 10

Insight Academy, which runs various educational institutions, has also declared free education till class 10 to children who have lost their family’s breadwinner to Covid-19.

The academy will also provide admission and free education to children of other schools who have lost their parents.

It sent a communication regarding the free education to parents of all its students and urged them to circulate it widely.