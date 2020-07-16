BU invites online applications for PG courses

Bangalore University (BU) has invited online applications for postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.

The portal where the applications can be submitted will open on July 25. Students need to attach valid certificates and provide all the information sought by the university.

Students should download the filled-in application and submit it, along with self-attested copies of the required documents, to the respective department/centre in person or by post.

The last dates to submit the application online are August 5 (without a penalty) and August 8 (with a penalty of Rs 200). The last date to submit the hard copy is August 9. The university will announce the merit list on August 14. The last date for submitting the letter for correction on the merit list is August 17. The final merit list will be announced on August 19.