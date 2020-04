A 32-year-old cab driver rescued an abandoned newborn baby from stray dogs near Yeshwantpur on Sunday.

Nagaraju R alias Anthoni, a resident of Subedarpalya, while walking near Triveni Road, Bapu College, heard an infant's cry, the police said.

On looking, he noticed a group of stray dogs trying to drag the baby wrapped in a cloth. Nagaraju chased the dogs and rushed the baby to KC General Hospital. The police are trying to trace the baby boy's parents.