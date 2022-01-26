Change names of British-era hospitals, streets in Bengaluru, says MP

Bangalore Central parliamentarian P C Mohan wants several British-era institutions and public spaces located in his constituency named after freedom fighters from Karnataka.
In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the MP mentioned three government hospitals (Bowring and Lady Curzon, Victoria and Minto) and as many roads (Avenue, Lavelle and Cunningham) that need a name change.
The British "ruined India's wealth, culture and our self-esteem", he said and called for renaming well-known institutions and streets after many kings, queens and bravehearts from Karnataka who waged a war against their "oppressive" rule.
The name change will not only honour the freedom fighters but also instil patriotism in youngsters, he added.
