City sees 29 new COVID-19 cases, highest this month

As many as 29 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, which constitutes the most cases registered in a single day this month. A fresh death was also recorded.

The latest fatality is a 65-year-old man, who had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and several comorbid conditions such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. He had been admitted to Victoria Hospital on June 3, but died on Monday, a health official confirmed.

With the latest death, the toll in the city has touched 24, which constitutes 35.82% of all the deaths in the state so far, including two suicides.

Meanwhile, 20 of the new cases reported on Tuesday were primary contacts of known COVID-19 patients. In the case of three individuals, including a 24-year-old policeman who tested positive at the police quarters on Ananda Rao Circle, the health officials are uncertain as to how they contracted the disease.

Two cases were identified as positive after they showed ILI symptoms, three are international returnees from Kuwait and one is an inter-state traveller from Tamil Nadu.

Six of the new cases were contacts of Patient 4220, a 65-year-old woman who died on June 3. According to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, this patient has a large number of primary contacts, of which 13 have tested positive so far. The six positive contacts revealed on Tuesday are from Parvathipuram.

Three additional cases are from the Padarayanapura cluster, which now has 70 cases. The three cases are contacts of three different people in Padarayanapura, although a Palike official confirmed that they all belong to the same family. Two of the original cases had tested positive after returning from Udupi in the first week of May, but one member was ousted during a random test.

Another three cases are contacts of Patient 5329, a Williams Town resident, who was identified as COVID-19 positive after he showed symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) on Sunday. Two new cases are contacts of Patient 2519, another deceased COVID-19 victim, from whom a cluster of eight confirmed cases have resulted. These are concentrated in the Basaveshwara Nagar area.

No COVID-19 patients from Bengaluru were discharged on Tuesday.