Commuters stuck in sudden noon rains

Light to moderate rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc on the traffic in the city's arterial and sub-arterial roads.

The rain that lasted for 30 minutes impacted Mahadevapura and East Bengaluru zones, while the city’s southern part stayed largely dry.

The downpour began at 3 pm and relented by 3.30 pm. By then, the underpasses were flooded and commuters were taking alternative routes, while some motorists took shelter below the metro bridges.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike did not receive many complaints on rain damages, there was one incident of soil breach at a vacant land next to a house construction site near the Chowdeshwari temple in Chickpet in ward 109.

Unable to take shelter, commuters in the Central Business District (CBD) areas were drenched in the rain and were seen stranded in traffic. Roads in the CBD areas were also flooded for an hour as it took time for the rainwater to drain.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) said Somashettihalli and Yelahanka recorded 11.5 mm rain, while Mahadevapura and Banaswadi received 10.5 mm. Other areas to receive rains include Talaghattapura, Chamrajpet and Hunasamaranahalli (8 mm), Mandur (7 mm), and Bidarahalli and Nagarabhavi (6.5 mm).