Contacts of seven COVID-19 positive patients still being traced

The contacts of seven patients in Bengaluru Urban who tested positive for Covid-19 are still being traced. Among them, one is from Andhra Pradesh, while one returned from Tamil Nadu and three had come back from Delhi.

In Bengaluru Rural, a person who suffered from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) has tested positive.

“Five people quarantined at the Command Hospital have tested positive,” said Dr B K Vijayendra, chief health officer (Public Health), BBMP.

“They have a domestic travel history. Two others are from the Jnanabharathi ward who were quarantined. Their contacts show as ‘under tracing’ in the bulletin because they were in shock. Once we talk to them, it would not be difficult to get their contact history.”