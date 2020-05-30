Contacts of seven positive patients still being traced

Contacts of seven COVID-19 positive patients still being traced

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • May 30 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 02:22 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The contacts of seven patients in Bengaluru Urban who tested positive for Covid-19 are still being traced. Among them, one is from Andhra Pradesh, while one returned from Tamil Nadu and three had come back from Delhi.

In Bengaluru Rural, a person who suffered from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) has tested positive.

For latest updates on coronavirus, click here

“Five people quarantined at the Command Hospital have tested positive,” said Dr B K Vijayendra, chief health officer (Public Health), BBMP.

“They have a domestic travel history. Two others are from the Jnanabharathi ward who were quarantined. Their contacts show as ‘under tracing’ in the bulletin because they were in shock. Once we talk to them, it would not be difficult to get their contact history.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 