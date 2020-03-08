Coronavirus: Only 20 students in one II PU exam hall

To ensure that the second-year PU students currently taking exams are not affected by the possible coronavirus spread, the state department of Pre-University Education has limited 20 students per exam hall.

The department has rejigged the registered numbers allotted to each hall to ensure only 20 students sat for the exam. When the numbers were found to be in the excess, they had moved the students to a different exam hall.

“We have even allowed students to attend exams wearing masks,” state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said during his visits to the exam centres in the city on Saturday.

Several schools in the city have decided to advance the summer vacation by two weeks following the coronavirus scare. “We’ve done this to prevent the spread of the virus. We won’t hold exams for students between kindergarten and primary (sections),” said principal of Little Flower Public School, Banashankari, Dr B Gayethri Devi.

D Shahsi Kumar, secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said some of the member schools of the association sought their advice about declaring early holiday. “We have advised them to stop classes up to the primary level,” Kumar said.

Schools have also begun fumigating classrooms and bathrooms over the weekend. “Though we had fumigated the school before, we are doing it twice a week now,” Gayethri said.