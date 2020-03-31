Coronavirus: Patients with withdrawal symptoms flood hospitals

Following the unexpected curb on alcohol due to COVID-19 lockdown, people with conditions of tremors, shivering and a state of confusion are increasingly approaching psychiatric hospitals for help over the past two weeks.

Those who are used to having their regular dosage of alcohol a day have been distressed due to its non-availability.

Consider this. At Nimhans, the number of alcohol withdrawal syndrome cases has increased at least two-fold, according to Dr Pratima Murthy, head, department of psychiatry, Nimhans. “We have been seeing at least 15 to 20 such cases in a day,” she said.

Similar is the situation at other private hospitals. When 39-year-old Raghu (name changed) came to the Spandana Hospital, he was in a state of confusion. He did not let his children sleep for two days. He assaulted his wife in a manner that she suffered abrasions on her forehead.

“This is one such case. This withdrawal was not foreseen. In cases of severe addiction, we are seeing patients with tremors and seizures. There have been attacks on family members as well. This man was addicted to alcohol for 20 years and could not cope with its non-availability,” said Dr Mahesh R Gowda, medical director, Spandana Healthcare.

He said out of 50 cases that he has been seeing in the OPD, about 20 come with severe withdrawal symptoms. Of the 20, about 15 are alcohol dependent while five others are opioid addictions.

At Abhaya Hospital, the numbers have tripled, doctors said. “Usually, it is around December to January that we see a few cases wherein those going to Sabarimala make a vow not to drink and have withdrawals. But it has not been of this magnitude,” said Dr Jagadish A, consultant psychiatrist, Abhaya Hospital.

“Withdrawal symptoms set in about 24-96 hours. A small number can also have seizures. There is a high tendency to inflict self-harm, and the goal must be to stop that immediately. Nimhans has sent out guidelines for MBBS doctors, who consult such cases and take it further. They can be managed on medication,” said Dr Jagadish.