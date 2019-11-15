Crane operator dies in freak accident at Jindal factory

A crane operator died in a freak accident at the Jindal Aluminum factory in the Dobbspet Industrial Area near Nelamangala on Wednesday night.

Veerendar Prasad, from Rajasthan, was operating the crane when a rope tied to the roof snapped from the bolt. He fell down and the machine collapsed on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Prasad had been working at the company for the past four years.

Fellow workers held a brief protest and said this was not the first such incident. They demanded action against the company.

A company executive said they learnt about the incident on Thursday morning but added it was too early to share any details.

An officer from the Dobbspet police station said a complaint had been filed against the management