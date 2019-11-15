Crane operator dies in freak accident at Jindal factory

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2019, 00:44am ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2019, 00:44am ist
Photo for representation.

 A crane operator died in a freak accident at the Jindal Aluminum factory in the Dobbspet Industrial Area near Nelamangala on Wednesday night. 

Veerendar Prasad, from Rajasthan, was operating the crane when a rope tied to the roof snapped from the bolt. He fell down and the machine collapsed on his head. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Prasad had been working at the company for the past four years. 

Fellow workers held a brief protest and said this was not the first such incident. They demanded action against the company. 

A company executive said they learnt about the incident on Thursday morning but added it was too early to share any details. 

An officer from the Dobbspet police station said a complaint had been filed against the management

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jindal factory
Death
Accident
Comments (+)
 