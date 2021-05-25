Defeating the odds: 107-year-old woman makes miraculous recovery from Covid-19

With nutritious food and timely medicines, a 60-year-old doctor treated his advanced-age mother back to normal health from Covid-19 at Apollo Seshadripuram.

Kaallamma, mother of Dr V Shankar, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after 10 days in the ICU. Though Dr Shankar said she is 107 years, her government ID cards like Aadhaar indicated otherwise. Kaallamma had no comorbidities.

The woman has eight children: Dr Shankar being the youngest. Post-recovery, Kaallamma has insisted on returning to her village Yannur in Chikkaballapur district, Dr Shankar said.

A resident of Malleswaram, Dr Shankar is also looking after his brother who is on a ventilator, but on the path to recovery.

“We were able to detect (Covid-19) in my mother early,” he said. “She was on simple medication and oxygen for two weeks. No other comorbid conditions. She recovered fully and got discharged.”

Kaallamma spent 10 days in ICU and 10 more in the ward. “It was challenging (to look after her) as I’m 60,” Dr Shankar said. “I used to see patients every day for 20 minutes to half an hour even before my mother was admitted. Patients’ families feel happy if I see them once in the ICU.”

Kaallamma has dementia and had a 24/7 homecare nurse. She had a nurse even in the ICU. "We gave IV nutrition supplements, antibiotics, and simple Fabiflu tablets, the only antiviral drug we have used,” Dr Shankar said.

“With two to three litres of oxygen per minute, she recovered very well. I feel her immunity is good. She’s a hard worker. In the olden days, she didn’t consume vegetables grown with pesticides.”

Kaallamma did not recognise her son for the first 10 days since he was wearing PPE kits. “Also, the virus affects the mind,” the doctor said. “Therefore, she couldn’t recognise me even after I told her who I am.”

Kaallamma, who has 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, developed fever a day before she was to receive her first jab. “Now, following her recovery, she says she’ll eat only if we send her back to our village. Fortunately, three of my brothers live with her there,” Dr Shankar said.