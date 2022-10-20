Films about hope, resistance against regression in film festival in Bengaluru

Bangalore Film Society, in association with Pedestrian Pictures, Rushes Film Club-St Joseph’s University, and Gamana Women’s Collective, is organising a film festival titled ‘Aane Matthu Iruve: Story of a Republic’ between October 19 and 21.

The festival, over the three days, is showcasing 14 documentaries and films about people’s resistance to oppressive regimes, regressive socio-cultural practices, and positive stories of transformation and change, the organisers said. The festival is being held at the St Joseph’s University Auditorium on Langford Road.

Along with film screenings, the festival will host panel discussions on topics related to farmers, youth, and women. Farha Khatun, Sanjay Barnela, and Kasturi Basu are among the filmmakers attending the event.

Sanjay Barnela and Farah Naqvi’s ‘The Colour of My Home’ was the inaugural film of the festival. The film is about the survivors of the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The organisers said the festival attempted, in collaboration with local educational institutions, organisations and networks, to initiate conversations on women, youth, and vulnerable communities like farmers, migration, displacement, and sustainable livelihoods.