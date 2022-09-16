Free artificial limb donation camp in Bengaluru

Free artificial limb donation camp in Bengaluru from September 15 and 18. 

The four-day camp will provide artificial limb and calipers to more than 1,000 beneficiaries

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2022, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 03:32 ist

Rotary Bangalore Junction is organising a free artificial limb donation camp at Sri Chandrasekhar Bharati Kalyana Mantapa, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Shankarpuram between September 15 and 18. 

The four-day camp will provide artificial limb and calipers to more than 1,000 beneficiaries. Those with amputated legs or arms can visit the camp and get the limb fitted free of cost. 

The camp was inaugurated by Gowrishankar V R, CEO of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in the presence of Rtn Jeetendra Aneja and Dist Governor, Rotary Dist 3190.

