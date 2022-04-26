Free of Covid-19 curbs, Bengalureans flock to Lalbagh, Cubbon Park  

As temperatures soar, people are increasingly finding refuge amidst the greenery and cool environs of the Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park.

The two famous lung spaces are now swelling with crowd having been no-go areas during the pandemic.

Lalbagh receives close to 10,000 people during the weekend, while Cubbon Park reports over 4,000.

As the Covid-19 outbreak raged on, the Horticulture Department cancelled four consecutive flower shows at Lalbagh organised during the Republic and Independence Day celebrations. “For nearly two-and-a-half months last year, the garden received 50 to 60 visitors a day,” said Jagadeesh M, Joint Director (parks and gardens), Horticulture Department.

“Later, the numbers rose to a few hundreds. Now, 3,000 to 4,000 people visit Lalbagh during the week, while 2,500 to 3,000 visit Cubban Park,” Jagadeesh further noted, adding that the crowd is even more during weekends and holidays.

The department is planning to bring back waterfalls and fountains hoping to lure children during the summer vacation.

“We are also prepared to receive more crowd,” said a department official. “In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, officers in the park will ensure visitors wear masks and follow protocol.”

'No plastic' policy

Though it is difficult to monitor plastic use in every nook and cranny of Lalbagh given the torrent of visitors, park authorities are resolute about their ‘no plastic’ policy.

“Officers are deputed at four entrances to ensure no plastic items are brought in. A team is also working overtime to keep the park premises clean,” Jagadeesh said.

The department has also instructed vendors to conduct their business at designated areas and dispose of their waste promptly.

