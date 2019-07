The High Court asked the BBMP to submit a status report on clearance of illegal shops in KR Market and the implementation of fire safety measures.

The court asked the civic body to submit the report after conducting a spot inspection.

It was hearing a petition filed by the flower merchants’ association and others who challenged setting up of illegal stalls in the passage and fire exit areas disrupting air flow that may lead to fire incidents.

The hearing was adjourned to July 30.