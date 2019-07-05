IIMB takes in students under EWS quota this year

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has implemented 10% reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota from the current academic year.

This was recently made mandatory by the Union government.

According to information provided by the IIMB, the 2019-20 batch has admitted students under the EWS quota, for which the admissions were over and classes started recently. This year, around ten candidates were admitted to the IIMB under the EWS quota.

IIMB director professor G Raghuram said this needs to be implemented in a phased manner. “There is also a need to improve the infrastructure as more students would be accommodated under the quota. Even the faculty strength needs to be matched with students number,” the professor said.

The IIMB director, however, said there was a need for more discussion and deliberation on how this quota can be implemented for the executive MBA programmes as these are candidates who already have work experience and earning high salaries.

New course

In the next academic year, the IIMB will start an MBA programme in business analytics.

The postgraduate programme in business analytics will have an intake of 40 students. Seats will be filled based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores.

“Right now, there is a high level of computing and connectivity as well as data capturing through sensors. We want to teach students how this can be used in business.

Therefore, using artificial intelligence becomes important in the business context. Service providers who leverage this can have business models,” director G Raghuram said.

The institute will make an official announcement soon.