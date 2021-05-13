International schools in Bengaluru announce fee hike despite pandemic

Some private unaided international schools in Bengaluru have allegedly hiked the fee for the 2021-22 academic year, despite the pandemic and absence of offline classes.

A group of parents has urged the state primary and secondary education minister and department of public instruction officials to intervene.

Besides hiking the fee by 6 per cent to 15 per cent, schools have also set a payment deadline for parents who began circulating an online petition on Change.org.

In a letter to minister S Suresh Kumar, parents of Greenwood High School stated: “We request you to address the annual/tuition fee hike as it is impossible to pay a 6% hike as we are already burdened with the existing fee during this pandemic situation.”

Also Read | Schools, parents want SSLC exams put off, education department in no mood to budge

Speaking to DH, a parent who sends her ward to an international school said: “Many of us have been undergoing difficult times, pay cuts, health issues and financial crises. Amidst all these, the school has communicated the fee hike, which is unacceptable.

Miscellaneous fees

"The worst part is schools are taking miscellaneous fees when there are no offline classes.”

A parent, on the condition of anonymity, said that majority of international schools disregarded the state government order to reduce or refund the tuition fees for 2020-21 by 30 per cent and have now communicated the school fee hike circular to the parents for 2021-22.

As per details provided by parents who are sending their wards to various international schools, the fee structure varies from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per annum without boarding facilities.

What Greenwood High has to say...

A statement from Greenwood High School said: “Bearing in mind the current challenging scenario, the board has taken necessary steps for the current academic year and informed all stakeholders of the school community.”