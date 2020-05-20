JITO distributes 11.25 lakh meals under ‘Manav Seva’ project

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Bengaluru, has launched the ‘Manav Seva’ project to feed the poor and the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Having over 500 volunteers, support staff and committee members, the JITO distributed 46,000 packed meals to the needy and another 24,000 packets to stranded migrant workers in different parts of Bengaluru every day, according to a press release.

The organisation received donations from members of the Jain community. Until the first week of May, the JITO distributed more than 11.25 lakh meals as part of the project, the release added.

At the Palace Grounds, the JITO set up a master kitchen manned by over 200 people to prepare and distribute the meals, said Sripal Khivesara, Chairperson, JITO, Bengaluru chapter. Touted as the largest voluntary initiative during the Covid-19 crisis, the JITO’s work was praised by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who even presented it with an appreciation letter.