Kanakapura Road residents pool money to get ambulance

Kanakapura Road residents pool money to get ambulance for non-Covid patients

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 01:33 ist
Credit: DH

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, 37 residents’ welfare associations on Kanakapura Road have pooled money to hire an ICU on Wheels ambulance to help non-Covid patients needing emergency care.

Under the banner ‘Change Makers of Kanakapura Road’, the residents have contracted the ambulance services of a private firm for six months. The 3,500 families coming under the associations will pay Rs 60 per month for the service.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

“If there are simultaneous emergency cases, the service provider will give us a spare ambulance,” said Aleem, president of the association.

The service comes as a big relief to non-Covid patients needing emergency care.

“Residents must coordinate with the BBMP or hospitals and get confirmation to get admission for non-Covid patients. The ambulance will then ferry them to the hospital,” Aleem said. “An ICU-trained nurse will be with the ambulance throughout the day.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
ambulance

What's Brewing

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

 