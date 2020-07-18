Kanakapura Road residents pool money to get ambulance for non-Covid patients

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, 37 residents’ welfare associations on Kanakapura Road have pooled money to hire an ICU on Wheels ambulance to help non-Covid patients needing emergency care.

Under the banner ‘Change Makers of Kanakapura Road’, the residents have contracted the ambulance services of a private firm for six months. The 3,500 families coming under the associations will pay Rs 60 per month for the service.

“If there are simultaneous emergency cases, the service provider will give us a spare ambulance,” said Aleem, president of the association.

The service comes as a big relief to non-Covid patients needing emergency care.

“Residents must coordinate with the BBMP or hospitals and get confirmation to get admission for non-Covid patients. The ambulance will then ferry them to the hospital,” Aleem said. “An ICU-trained nurse will be with the ambulance throughout the day.”