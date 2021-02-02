Karnataka government hikes fares of non-Ola, Uber taxis

The state government has revised the taxi fares by allowing operators to collect Rs 75 (non-AC) to Rs 100 (AC) as minimum charges for the first 4 km. But the revised fare chart will not apply to Ola and Uber cabs.

The order issued by the transport department on Monday 1 replaces the fare chart issued in 2018 that had divided taxis into four classes based on the vehicle cost that was used to grade the fares.

Under this, a vehicle that cost Rs 5 lakh was allowed to charge Rs 44 per 4 km and up to Rs 22 for every subsequent kilometre while vehicles that cost Rs 16 lakh could charge Rs 80 per 4 km and up to Rs 45 per subsequent kilometre.

The order cited the rising costs of vehicles, fuel and maintenance to hike the fares of "all taxi, city taxi and other taxi".

Air-conditioned taxis will charge at least Rs 100 for the first 4 km and Rs 24 per kilometre. Non-AC taxis can charge at least Rs 100 for 4 km and Rs 18 per kilometre.

Taxis can also impose a 10% surcharge between midnight and 6 am. Passengers can carry luggage up to 120 kg for free and should pay Rs 7 per 20 kg after that.