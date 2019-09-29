Kendriya Vidyalaya kids open up new vistas of thinking

Good science urges us to think and respond to a problem beyond the colours of the rainbow.

This was on ample display when the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan hosted the regional level of the 27th National Children’s Science Congress at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hebbal, on September 23 and 24 to make young minds realise that it’s not the range but the power of human sense that is valued in the field of science.

D T Sudarshan Rao, Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Bengaluru Region, and Gautam Soni, a faculty member at the Raman Research Institute, spoke about personal experiences in their distinguishing careers.

Research scientists from reputable organisations and institutes evaluated the 262 students from Kendriya Vidyalayas who competed in the event.

The event threw up as many as 20 winners who will head to Bhopal in November to take part in the KVS national-level competition.