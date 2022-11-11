Kids walkathon at Cubbon Park on Nov 13

Rotary E-Club of Utkrishta and District Interact 3190 have organised a kids walkathon on Sunday as a pre-event to celebrate Children’s Day.

The fundraiser event is aimed at empowering children. “The funds collected from the event will be utilised to sponsor paediatric surgeries to underprivileged children. Nearly 170 babies, which need a surgery, have been identified,” said Dr Subhashini Ramaswamy, charter president of the Rotary Club of Utkrishta.

Apart from the surgeries, there have been requests from the education sector and a portion of the funds will also be used to create a hygienic environment in government schools.

“There are many other programmes that have been planned - from setting up libraries in government schools to improving hygiene. We plan to take up a number of projects,” she explained.

The registrations are open for the event and those interested can also register on spot at Cubbon Park on Sunday at 6.30 am.

Registration link: https://rotaryutkrishta.org.in/walkathon.html