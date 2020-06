The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), in association with Red Cross, organised a blood donation camp on May 30 and June 2 at Kaveri Bhavan, the KPTCL headquarters on KG Road.

More than 150 employees and engineers donated blood at the event that was held to address the shortage of blood units due to the lockdown. KPTCL Managing Director Dr N Manjula inaugurated the camp.