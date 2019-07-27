Kundalahalli pathway leaves trashy past behind

The Kundalahalli pathway has just got a massive facelift, thanks to a citizen forum and the BBMP.

From an eyesore and symbol of civic apathy, the pathway, which was thrown open to the public on Friday, is now one of the shining symbols of the city’s people power.

But before commuters could be coaxed to take the pathway, Kundalahalli lake had to be revived. Enter United Way Bengaluru.

The citizen forum with Corporate Social Responsibility support stepped in to revive the lake with the BBMP’s support. Two STPs were built, plantation and maintenance were undertaken, security cabins were provided and 60 LED street lights were installed across the perimeter of the lake.

This did the trick. According to volunteers, reluctant commuters now began walking across the pathway, using it as a transit to enter the EPIP area in Whitefield, thereby saving lot of time.

“The narrow stretch was filled with garbage. With timely support from the BBMP corporator, work was initiated to make it comfortable for pedestrians,” said a volunteer.

The pathway will also encourage more people to walk. It is also aesthetically done with a mural painting by volunteers.