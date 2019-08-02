Legal remedy sought for BMRCL’s church land acquisition

Activists protesting against the BMRCL's proposal for the temporary acquisition of land from All Saints Church have threatened to initiate a legal process to protect the area.

Six activists, under the banner of All Saints Church Welfare Association, held a press conference on Thursday, where they reiterated their decision to protect the church land and about 100 trees in the 'sacred grove'.

The move comes days after the church officials as well as Bishop Reverend P K Samuel, head of CSI's Karnataka Central Diocese, said they have agreed to give the land to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for four years. They also disassociated themselves from the activists.

The activists urged the BMRCL to stick to the detailed project report, which had proposed the station under Hosur Road. They said about 3,800 sqm of land will suffer permanent damage and deny the church members the much-needed space for religious and cultural events at a time the church is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary in November.

The BMRCL had recently reassured the church officials that less than 45 trees would be felled for the project and they will construct an alternative building to relocate the school for children with special needs.

However, the activists listed several alternatives for BMRCL and said they will "initiate a legal remedy" with "well-researched inputs to substantiate the merits of our stand".