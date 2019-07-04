Mayor raps headmaster as kids don't get uniforms, shoes

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun took a school headmaster to task after students complained they did not get uniforms, shoes and textbooks a month into the academic year.

During a surprise visit to the school and college in Mathikere, the mayor chastised the headmaster for letting a single teacher handle multiple subjects and not bringing the issue to the BBMP's attention.

Mallikarjun asked the ward engineer to build two classrooms with Rs 40 lakh earmarked for the school’s development, as students are taught outdoors due to lack of light in the classrooms.