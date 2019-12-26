Metro staff, cops reunite missing boy with parents

Timely thinking by Namma Metro staff and police helped reunite a missing boy with his parents on Tuesday.

The six-and-a-half-year-old was alone and wandering in the metro station for quite some time. Metro staff who suspected something amiss enquired about his parents or guardians and found that he was not accompanied by anyone.

The boy was later taken to the jurisdictional Upparpet police station, where officers began calling all the police stations nearby to see if there was any missing person complaint.

Upparpet sub-inspector Umesh said the boy's photograph was sent to all the police Whatsapp groups. "We called five nearby stations. After a while, we received information from the City Market police station about a missing complaint. The parents were called and with the verification of the photo, we reunited the boy his family within two to three hours," he said.

Police said the boy had come out of his home in Kalasipalya without any intention. "He was just wandering and did not know the risks," they said.