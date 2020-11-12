Mulberry tea, a new brew at Krishi Mela

The Krishi Mela may have lost its usual crowds due to Covid-19 but has added value to its usual forte of improved variety of crops and agricultural technology with one expert promoting mulberry tea as a product that can help sericulture farmers. The three-day event took off at the Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK) in Yelahanka on Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing border dispute with China, the import of silk from the neighbouring country has been reduced. This has given way for the local silk getting more value. S Chandrashekhar, the head of the sericulture department at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, has come up with two products that will add value to the existing products or raw materials of farmers.

“In sericulture, mulberry is used in various stages as the leaves of the plant are the major source of food for the silkworm. Sericulturists grow mulberry. They can start preparing mulberry tea by learning the technology to process the mulberry leaves. Only a handful of companies have adopted this as an enterprise and farmers can join them,” he said.

Prof Chandrashekhar said medicinal values of mulberry have made the tea a natural drink. “It contains 25% more calcium than milk, boosts immunity and controls diabetes by regulating sugar. It also reduces fat, improves blood circulation and strengthens bone,” he explained.

The mulberry tea has already become a herbal drink in Thailand, China and Japan. In India, though people in the Northeast use it, not many in the local market are aware of its benefits. There is a need to spread awareness.

Chandrashekhar also showed the decorative flowers and bouquets made from the raw silk. Those interested can contact him at 9880325001 for details.