Partition screens in Ola autos

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2020, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 01:19 ist
Autorickshaws operating under the Ola platform will have a transparent screen separating the driver seat from the passenger seating area.

The tax aggregator said the move is part of ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative for which it recently committed Rs 500 crore fund.

The separation will add to the hygiene protocols. The firm has set up over 100 fumigation centres across the country.

The company said regular health checks for driver-partners and sanitisation of the exposed parts of the vehicle before every ride were part of the initiative.

