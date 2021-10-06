Pet registration in Bengaluru to soon be mandatory: BBMP

Pet registration will soon be mandatory for all pet owners in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. They will be given six months to register after the rules are rolled out, BBMP animal husbandry wing officials said.

Pet registration, which has so far been optional, will recognise pet parents with a licence. The process is expected to bring more responsibility and accountability, and prevent illegal breeding and abandonment of animals.

"Pet parenting has become more fashionable than responsible. Licensing will help correct that," said Manjunath Shinde, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry). He was speaking at an interaction with animal activists and veterinarians.

While microchip installation and neutering of pets are compulsory before licensing, abandonment of animals will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 and more. There will also be a licence fee remission for Indie dogs to promote adoption of local breeds.

"Pet registration should be something as natural as obtaining a birth certificate or paying taxes. We are not doing this to create fear or penalise pet owners. Registration will make it easier for the BBMP to help them,” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health and Animal Husbandry.

Animal activists said that while Bengaluru is considered the most pet-friendly cosmopolitan city, there are still many problems that require attention. They also said apartment associations should be more open-minded about pet accommodation.

