'Plantable Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way

Green crackers that literally morph into seeds and grow! Taking eco-friendly Deepavali to another level, a Bengaluru-based startup has wrapped seeds in handmade paper designed as Bijlee Patakas, Hydrogen Bombs, Laxmi Bombs and more, all ready to be thrown, sown and sprouted.

Dubbed ‘Plantable Seed Bombs,’ the cracker of an idea was executed by the startup Seed Paper India with a clear objective: To celebrate Deepavali without fire, polluting smoke and noise, and to use that cracker nostalgia but in a seriously green way.

In startup founder, Roshan Ray’s world of reimagined Deepavali, the seeds wrapped as flower pots sprout as Daisy White flower plants. “The Hydrogen Bombs are Marigold flower plant seeds, the Bijlis are basel seeds. We have the entire range, from Rockets to Bombs to Chakras,” Ray explains.

The first spark of Ray’s idea had come when he was a child. “A flowerpot exploded causing a severe burn to my hand. In 2018 alone, as many as 70 children had suffered eye injuries in the city.

To bring about a change, I started the ‘Plantable Seed Bombs’ last year. Perfectly safe, children could simply throw these bombs to the ground or sow the seeds.”

In 2019, Ray sold 100 boxes in Bengaluru alone. This year, he wants to sell at least 500 boxes. Here’s what each of these special boxes contains: Three Tulsi Seed Pataka aka Bijili Seed Bombs; a Tomato Seed Bomb/Hydrogen Bomb, a Rocket Pataka aka Raja Rocket; a Seed Round aka Chakra; two Deepavali greeting cards, a jute bag, a coco peat block and instruction cards.

To take the green idea forward, Seed Paper India also makes Cork Diyas that float on water. “The tea light candles are made of eco-friendly soy wax,” says Ray. An eco-entrepreneur, he now wants to take the idea to smaller towns by training youngsters through a mentorship programme.