Police hold contest to keep residents in good humour

The south division police have introduced a recreational competition among residents to keep them engaged as they remain indoors during the lockdown period.

Called ‘When Lockdown Met Art’, the initiative has been introduced by the JP Nagar, CK Achukattu and Girinagar police stations in south Bengaluru.

“In a war against corona, our biggest ammunition is your consistent support by staying indoors and protecting you and your family,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat told residents, urging them to use their creativity to help the police.

Residents can make art works and post it on the Facebook or Instagram pages of the respective police stations. Besides applauding the best artwork, the police have also decided to give away prizes.

The police have asked the below-14 age group to make art work with nature as their subject, while tasking the above-14 group with writing of an

essays on gratitude.

On seeing the DCP’s post on her social media pages, many people responded enthusiastically by posting essays on gratitude.