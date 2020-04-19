Police hold contest to keep residents in good humour

Police hold contest to keep residents in good humour

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 01:29 ist

The south division police have introduced a recreational competition among residents to keep them engaged as they remain indoors during the lockdown period.

Called ‘When Lockdown Met Art’, the initiative has been introduced by the JP Nagar, CK Achukattu and Girinagar police stations in south Bengaluru.

“In a war against corona, our biggest ammunition is your consistent support by staying indoors and protecting you and your family,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat told residents, urging them to use their creativity to help the police.

Residents can make art works and post it on the Facebook or Instagram pages of the respective police stations. Besides applauding the best artwork, the police have also decided to give away prizes.

The police have asked the below-14 age group to make art work with nature as their subject, while tasking the above-14 group with writing of an
essays on gratitude.

On seeing the DCP’s post on her social media pages, many people responded enthusiastically by posting essays on gratitude.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 