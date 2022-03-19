Power cuts in Bommasandra, Attibele on Saturday

Joint maintenance work carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) at the 66/11 kV Bommasandra Link Road and Attibele MUSS will result in power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.
According to an official release, the areas affected include Bommasandra, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bommasandra Link Road, Attibele, Yadavanahalli, Indlabele and adjoining villages.
