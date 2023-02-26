Race to mark Rare Disease Day in Bengaluru today

The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) has organised the 8th edition of RaceFor7® on Sunday to mark World Rare Disease Day.
Race For 7 is a seven-kilometer walk/run/cycle symbolizing 7,000 known rare diseases, the average of 7 years it takes to diagnose a rare disease and the 70 million estimated rare diseases patients in India.
The race will begin at the St Joseph’s Indian High School Ground, Opp to UB City, at 6:30 am.
The event is open to the general public and will see participation from patients of rare disease patients and their family members.
Registration details are available at racefor7.com
