Race to mark Rare Disease Day in Bengaluru today

The race will begin at the St Joseph's Indian High School Ground, Opp to UB City, at 6:30 am

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Feb 26 2023, 01:01 ist
  updated: Feb 26 2023, 07:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) has organised the 8th edition of RaceFor7® on Sunday to mark World Rare Disease Day.

Race For 7 is a seven-kilometer walk/run/cycle symbolizing 7,000 known rare diseases, the average of 7 years it takes to diagnose a rare disease and the 70 million estimated rare diseases patients in India.

The race will begin at the St Joseph’s Indian High School Ground, Opp to UB City, at 6:30 am.

The event is open to the general public and will see participation from patients of rare disease patients and their family members.

Registration details are available at racefor7.com

